Bihar: Engineer quits plum job to launch garment start-up in Jamui, becomes an inspiration

Patna, May 20 A youth from Bihar’s Jamui district has become a shining example and also a contributor to the dream of a self-reliant India. His story of abandoning a well-paying job to launch a start-up enterprise has become an inspiration for fellow villagers, besides drawing admiration from all quarters.

The 30-year-old youth from a small village named Sikandra Chandravanshi studied mechanical engineering and also had high-paying job offers in metropolitan cities, but he chose to return to his village and began his own startup.

One of the contributing factors behind this shift was the untimely death of his wife. This broke him from inside, and he chose to give up the comforts and convenience of big cities and rather work for the people with whom he grew up.

He started a readymade garment factory in his village. Today, his enterprise has become a talking point in adjoining villages as it is also providing employment to many villagers.

About two dozen artisans who earlier used to work as labourers in big cities are now working in their own village and living a respectable life.

The initiative has not only set an example of self-employment but is also giving a message to youth that the change can begin from one's own village, too.

The 30-year-old mechanical engineer, hailing from a small village in Jamui, gave up a lucrative city job to start the garment factory in his village. Today, his thriving business is generating lakhs in turnover and providing employment to over two dozen local artisans who previously worked as labourers in cities.

An artisan, working in his garment-making unit, said, "The work here is better than outside, and the pay is also good."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor