Bihar: Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special Coach Near Karisath Station in Bhojpur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in one coach of the Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported, CPRO, East Central Railways told to news agency ANI.

"A coach caught fire yesterday. The coach was isolated immediately. The fire was later controlled... There are no casualties because the coach which caught fire did not have any reservations... 4-5 trains may have been diverted," said Danapur DRM Jayant Chaudhary.

Visuals From the Spot: