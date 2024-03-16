Bihar Fire Video: Huge Blaze Erupts in Kamalakanhi Village in Katihar

A massive fire engulfed Kamalakanhi village in Bihar's Katihar district in the early hours of Saturday, March 16. The blaze erupted in the Kursela block, gutting many houses and causing widespread panic among the residents.

Visuals From the Spot:

VIDEO | A massive fire destroys several houses in Kamalakanhi village of Kursela block in Bihar's #Katihar district. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/p2CHxeUjoG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the scene to contain the inferno. No injuries or deaths have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Further details are awaited.