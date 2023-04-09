Bihar: Five people arrested in connection with Ram Navami violence, says Police

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 9 : Bihar Police on Sunday said that it has unravelled the conspiracy that was hatched to orchestrate communal violence during Ram Navami, and five people have also been arrested in connection to the case.

The Bihar Police stated in a statement, "During Ram Navami, incidents of communal violence were reported in Nalanda district's Bihar Sharif, which resulted in the loss of lives and properties".

An SIT was formed to investigate the matter. A thorough investigation of all the social media platforms and cyberspace was done.

As per the police, it has been found that some vested interest groups tried to disrupt communal harmony and tried to orchestrate violence during the Ram Navami festivities in a pre-planned manner.

Several fake and misleading posts targeted against one community were shared on social media, the police said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered case no. 07/2023 against 15 persons under sections 153, 153 (A)(1)(a), 153 (A)(1)(b), 153 (A)(1)(c), 501 (1) (b), 501 (1) (c), 297, and 120 (B) of IPC and sections 66 and 66 (F) of IT Act, the police said.

Subsequently, five people have been arrested. The five arrested accused have been identified as Msh Kumar, Tushar Kumar Tanti, Dharmendra Mehta, Bhupendra Singh Rana, and Niranjan Pandey, the police added.

The phones through which they uploaded the alleged contents have also been seized. Further raids are being carried out by the police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed for further investigation.

"Based on all the evidence collected, proper investigation in the matter will be ensured," the release added.

Communal clashes were reported in Bihar's Nalanda district during the Ram Navami celebrations. Incidents of violence, arson and stone pelting were reported due to which prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also enforced in some parts. More than 130 people were arrested by the police.

