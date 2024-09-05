Bihar floods: 25 villages in Bhagalpur inundated, hundreds displaced

Patna, Sep 5 The ongoing flood situation in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has affected over 25 villages as the Ganga River was flowing above the danger level at several places.

Villages such as Masadhu in Sabour block, Shankarpur, Dildarnagar, Bindtola, and Jamania of Nath Nagar block have been affected by floods in the district. Many displaced villagers have sought refuge on the grounds of TNB College ground in Bhagalpur.

Sarojini Devi, one of the displaced, expressed her distress to the media, stating, “We have received a single polythene tent from the district administration. They have not been provided food grains to us. We are facing problems due to a lack of necessities like cooking supplies.”

Similarly, Tanisha Kumari, another villager, said, “The rising water forced us to flee from the village 10 days ago, and now we face challenges in securing fuel for cooking and fodder for their cattle.”

The situation remains dire as residents continue to grapple with the flooding, struggling with limited resources and basic needs.

In Masadhu village in Sabour district, a Jal Minar (water tower) located on the banks of the Ganga River collapsed and was submerged in the river a few days ago. This Jal Minar was the only source of drinking water for over 200 families in the village, leaving the residents without access to potable water.

Antima Kumari, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nathnagar block, said, “The water level of the Ganga River is gradually decreasing, and there is hope that it will continue to recede in the coming days, allowing displaced people to return to their homes,” she said.

Adding that the officials are regularly visiting the shelters and distributing foodgrains and cooking supplies.

Meanwhile, the flood situation remained critical in the Naugachia block, in addition to the ongoing challenges in Sabour and Nathnagar. The affected areas continued to struggle as they awaited relief and the eventual return to normalcy.

The flood situation in Bihar has worsened as major rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, and Kamla Balan, have crossed danger levels at several locations.

In Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur district, the Ganga River was flowing at 31.56 meters, 45 cm above the danger level.

At Gandhi Ghat, Patna district, it was at 48.68 meters, 8 cm above the danger level.

At Hathidah, Patna, it was flowing at 42.10 meters, 34 cm above the danger level.

Gangak River at Dumaria Ghat, Gopalganj district, was at 62.29 meters, 7 cm above the danger level.

Kosi River, at Baltara, Khagaria district, was flowing at 34.01 meters, 16 cm above the danger level.

At Kursela, Katihar district, the Kosi was at 39.63 meters, 63 cm above the danger level.

Bagmati River, at Benibad, Muzaffarpur district, was flowing at 49.19 meters, 51 cm above the danger level.

Burhi Gandak River was flowing at 37.31 meters in Khagaria, an alarming 73 cm above the danger level.

Kamla Balan River was flowing at 50.40 meters at Jhanjharpur, 40 cm above the danger level.

These elevated water levels have intensified the flood threat in several districts, increasing displacement and challenges for residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor