Bihar Government Presents Ambitious Rs 2.79 Lakh Crore Budget for 2024-25 Fiscal Year

The Bihar government on Tuesday tabled a Rs 2.79 lakh crore budget in the assembly for the financial year 2024-25.Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while presenting the budget, said the current 2023-24 financial year saw 2.5 crore people rising above the poverty line in the state. The state registered a growth rate of 10.64 per cent in the current fiscal, Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had earlier said that his government's biggest concern is that youth of the state should get work in their native state adding that establishing law and order will also be a priority of his government. "Bihar is an important state in the country. We will try to fulfil the commitments made by the NDA to the people in 2020. Our priority is to increase employment and establish law and order. Our biggest concern is that the youth of Bihar should get work in Bihar," Samrat Choudhary said. Bihar politics has been witnessing a lot of drama in the past few weeks. Nitish Kumar had formed a new government with the BJP by snapping ties with the 'Grand Alliance' as he took oath as chief minister for the record 9th time on January 28, switching sides for the 5th time in little over 10 years.

