Bihar govt cancels leave of police officials ahead of Durga Puja

Patna, Sep 27 Bihar government has cancelled the leave of all police personnel and officers ahead of the Durga Puja festival to ensure communal harmony and maintain law and order.

A letter from the office of Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar was issued to district SSPs, SPs, commandants of Bihar police battalions, and principals of the Bihar police academy, instructing them to enforce the directive in their respective jurisdictions.

This measure will be in effect from October 5 to October 16, 2024, during which no police personnel or officers will be allowed to take leave, except in special cases.

The decision was made following directives from Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Raj. The state government is prioritising maintaining peace and preventing any communal tensions during the festivities, a time when large gatherings and religious celebrations could pose security challenges.

Durga Puja is a major cultural and religious event in eastern India, especially in states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where large numbers of people participate in the 10-day festivities. The celebration, marked by vibrant processions, rituals, and gatherings, requires heightened security due to the size of the crowds and the significance of the event.

In light of the recent crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities in Bihar are on high alert, particularly in the sensitive Seemanchal districts like Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, and Araria, which are near the international border. These areas are especially vulnerable to communal tensions and security challenges during large-scale religious events.

Additionally, districts such as Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, and other parts of North and Central Bihar are considered vulnerable during religious celebrations, prompting increased vigilance by the authorities. These districts have historically seen communal tensions, making proactive measures crucial to ensure peace and harmony during the Durga Puja festivities.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and at least 13 police personnel and 7 people were injured in a stone palting and firing during the idol immersion procession in Munger on October 26, 2020, at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk in the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor