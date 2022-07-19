Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops

Bihar Council of Ministers in a meeting decided to give diesel subsidies to farmers for irrigation of crops in view of monsoon, drought, and short rainfall in the state.

A number of Rs 2,995 lakh has been approved by the Bihar State Contingency Fund for the purpose.

The meeting of the Bihar Council of Ministers took place on Tuesday.

A total of nine agendas were agreed upon in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

