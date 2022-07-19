Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops

By ANI | Published: July 19, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-07-19T23:05:21+5:30 2022-07-19T23:15:07+5:30

Bihar Council of Ministers in a meeting decided to give diesel subsidies to farmers for irrigation of crops in view of monsoon, drought, and short rainfall in the state.

Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops | Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops

Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops

Next

Bihar Council of Ministers in a meeting decided to give diesel subsidies to farmers for irrigation of crops in view of monsoon, drought, and short rainfall in the state.

A number of Rs 2,995 lakh has been approved by the Bihar State Contingency Fund for the purpose.

The meeting of the Bihar Council of Ministers took place on Tuesday.

A total of nine agendas were agreed upon in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Bihar council of ministers Bihar council of ministers Bihar state contingency fund