Bihar govt introduces new teacher transfer policy

Patna, Oct 7 The Bihar government has introduced a new teacher transfer policy providing relief to lakhs of teachers who have been waiting for transfer orders.

An official of the Education Department said that the policy prioritises the transfer of teachers based on specific conditions, especially for those facing personal difficulties.

“Teachers who are seriously ill, handicapped, widowed, divorced, living alone, or in a husband-wife teacher pair will receive preference during transfers,” the official said.

He added that this new policy clears the way for the transfer and posting of 1.87 lakh competency-passed employed teachers across the state.

“The policy does not apply to teachers appointed by local municipal bodies who have not passed the competency test. It will only be applicable to teachers selected through BPSC TRE-1 and TRE-2, government teachers reinstated from the 1995 BPSC batch, and those who have passed the competency test,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Sunil Kumar emphasised that the government is mindful of teachers' needs and concerns.

“To resolve any issues related to transfers, a district-level team under the District Magistrate (DM) has been formed to address complaints, with further escalation to the headquarters level if needed. The transfer policy aims to maintain an equitable teacher distribution while ensuring that the educational standards in schools are elevated,” Kumar said.

He further said the number of female teachers in any school should not exceed 70. Teachers must be transferred every five years of service. The department will give 10 options for teachers to prefer posting locations, ensuring placements in the nearest subdivision or district.

“They can apply for the transfer online application system from October and the department will initiate the same from December,” he said.

He added that the policy aims to ensure a fair distribution of teachers while maintaining a focus on improving the quality of education in Bihar.

“Additionally, special provisions have been made for competency-passed employed teachers who wish to remain at their current school. These teachers could be designated as special teachers, subject to certain conditions,” the minister said.

