Bihar govt transfers 50 IAS officers in major administrative rejig

Patna, Sep 8 In a major administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government on Saturday transferred 50 IAS officers, including more than a dozen of district magistrates.

According to a notification by the General Administration Department (GAD), Bhojpur Collector Raj Kumar, a 2010 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Ltd (COMFED). Sheohar Collector Pankaj Kumar, another 2010 batch officer, has been reassigned as the Director of Primary Education.

Additionally, Nayyar Iqbal, who previously served as the Director of the Mines and Geology Department, has been appointed as the Special Secretary of the Food and Consumer Protection Department.

Rakesh Kumar, the District Collector of Lakhisarai, has been appointed as the Director of Consolidation. In his place, Mithilesh Mishra, who was previously the Director of Consolidation, has been appointed as the District Magistrate of Lakhisarai.

Rohtas District Magistrate Naveen Kumar has been appointed as the State Transport Commissioner. Inayat Khan, who was serving as the District Magistrate of Araria, has been made Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Sunil Kumar Yadav has been appointed the Additional Secretary of the Labour Resources Department while Yogendra Singh has been made the Director of Secondary Education and will also hold the additional charge of Director of the Mid Day Meal programme.

Anand Sharma and Himanshu Kumar Rai have been appointed Directors in the Panchayati Raj Department. Dr. Jitendra Gupta has been made the Joint Secretary of the Bihar State Planning Board.

Dr. Vidya Nand Singh has been appointed the Director of the Statistics Department, while Uditha Singh has taken over as the District Magistrate of Rohtas.

Roshan Kushwaha has been made the District Magistrate of Samastipur.

Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the Additional Secretary of the GAD. Kumar Mangalam has taken over as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Purnea, and Atul Kumar Verma has been appointed as the Administrator of the Bihar Road Transport Department.

J. Priyadarshani has been transferred to the position of Director in the Land Reform Department.

Apart from them, 30 more IAS officers have been reassigned to various positions across the state.

A government spokesperson said that the move has been taken as part of the state government's ongoing efforts to optimise administrative efficiency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor