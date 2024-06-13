Bihar govt transfers K.K. Pathak from Education to Revenue & Land Reforms dept

Patna, June 13 In a bureaucratic re-shuffle, the Bihar government on Thursday transferred several IAS officers including Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, K.K. Pathak.

A government notification mentioned that Pathak had been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary at the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Chief Minister's Principal Secretary S. Siddharth has been given an additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

K.K. Pathak was on leave for a month.

Ever since Pathak joined the Education Department, he has been in discussions for "controversial reasons".

According to sources, of late, he was not in "good terms" with Raj Bhavan.

After K.K. Pathak went on leave, a meeting of the Education Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, S. Siddharth and Vice Chancellors were held at Raj Bhavan under the chairmanship of the Governor.

Due to the growing controversy, K.K. Pathak's departure from the Education Department was considered certain and eventually, on Thursday, he was moved out of the Education Department.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary at the Finance Department, has been made Principal Secretary of the Home Department.

He will be in additional charge of the Monitoring Department till further orders.

