Bihar Guv to hoist Tricolour at Gandhi Maidan on R-Day, preparations completed

Patna, Jan 25 Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is set to hoist the Tricolour at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Republic Day, January 26. The final rehearsals for the event have been successfully conducted in the presence of Patna Commissioner, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avkash Kumar.

This year, 20 contingents will participate in the Republic Day parade, and 15 departments will showcase their tableau. Rigorous security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Gandhi Maidan has been divided into four zones, with preparations overseen by Additional District Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police-level officials.

An official said that 128 CCTV cameras will monitor the entire Gandhi Maidan and its surroundings. A temporary police station, control room, and 18 watchtowers have been set up for real-time monitoring and the premises will be illuminated by 136 LED metal lights, 229 pole lights, and 20 high-mast lights to ensure excellent visibility and safety.

Officials have also prioritised crowd management, law and order, and smooth traffic flow near Gandhi Maidan. Departmental teams have been instructed to remain active and maintain coordination for seamless execution of the event.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said that Republic Day celebrations are a time-sensitive and team-oriented event, requiring flawless preparation and execution.

Similarly, SSP Avkash Kumar also assured that all officials are prepared, and committed to ensuring the event's success.

This year’s 76th Republic Day celebrations aim to be both grand and meticulously organised, reflecting the administration’s dedication to upholding the significance of this national occasion.

Comprehensive preparations are underway for the Republic Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with a special focus on ensuring proper seating arrangements and infrastructural support.

The Deputy Collector and the Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) have been tasked with organising seating as per protocol in a systematic and planned manner.

To ensure a smooth experience for attendees, clear instructions and guidance will be provided along the pathways to and from the gallery, enabling everyone to easily locate and access their designated seating areas. This is expected to enhance crowd management and minimise confusion during the event.

