Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 3 Dead in Siwan, Authorities Suspect Spurious Alcohol Consumption

A tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Siwan district, where three people died within an hour of being hospitalized. Authorities suspect that the cause of death may be the consumption of illicit alcohol, although no conclusions can be drawn until the postmortem reports are received.

The victims, all residents of Lakri Nabiganj village, were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Siwan on Thursday evening. "We were informed about the incident on Friday morning and sent a team to the hospital for further investigation," stated SHO Singh. The unusual nature of the deaths has raised suspicions, with sources suggesting that the victims may have consumed spurious alcohol. This incident is part of an ongoing hooch tragedy in Bihar, which has already claimed five lives and led to multiple hospitalizations across Siwan and Saran districts.

The tragedy has caused widespread fear in the region, with villagers warning others about the potential dangers of illicit alcohol. In the second week of October, 62 people died in Siwan and Gopalganj districts, though the state police later confirmed only 37 deaths. The incident in Siwan occurred in Maghar Kodia Panchayat, under the Bhagwanpur Haat police station, while in Saran, an FIR was filed at the Mashrakh police station following a similar event in Brahimpur village. Investigations in both districts later confirmed that the deaths were caused by the consumption of counterfeit liquor.

The repeated hooch tragedies have sparked criticism from opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, who condemned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the recurring incidents in Siwan and Saran. Yadav expressed outrage over the high death toll and the loss of eyesight among many victims due to illegal alcohol consumption. He blamed the state government for failing to enforce the liquor ban effectively and accused ruling party members of colluding with illicit liquor traders.