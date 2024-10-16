Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 8 Dead in Siwan and Chapra After Consuming Illicit Liquor

At least eight people have died after consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Chapra districts on Wednesday, October 16. The health of three others has deteriorated, with one person in critical condition referred to Patna, while two are still undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. Additionally, two people in Chapra have also died after drinking toxic alcohol.

The incident has caused alarm in the district administration. It occurred in the Kaudiyan Panchayat Vaish Toli and surrounding villages of the Bhagwanpur police station area. The death toll is expected to rise. Maharajganj SDM Anil Kumar stated that preliminary investigations suggest the deaths were caused by alcohol consumption.

The exact death toll will be confirmed after verification from the authorities. Among the deceased are Arvind Singh (40) and Ramendra Singh (30) from Kaudiya Vaishya Tola, Santosh Mahato (35), Munna (32), Brij Mohan Singh, and Dinesh Ram from Maghar Pokhra. In a separate incident, Mohan Sah, son of Ganga Sah from Maghar village in the Bhagwanpur Haat police station area, died while being transferred to PMCH Patna.

The police are investigating the incident and questioning suspects. In Saran, the deaths occurred in Ibrahimpur village under the Mashrakh police station area, which borders Siwan's Bhagwanpur Haat and Mashrakh police station area of the Saran district of the state.