Bihar hooch tragedy: Bihar LoP Vijay Sinha slams Tejashwi

Patna, Nov 21 Days after five people lost their lives in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday targetted Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and asked him to visit the victims' families since four of them were Yadavs and the latter is known for wooing the community.

"Tejashwi Yadav does the politics of Yadav in Bihar. I want to ask him to visit the houses of the victims who died in the hooch tragedy in Bajpatti of Sitamarhi district. Four out of the five victims belong to Yadav caste. Does he have the courage to visit the houses of victims and console their families?, Sinha asked.

Ironically, despite being a dry state, liquor is freely available at nook and cranny of Bihar and people are dying after consuming spurious liquor.

Since the entire government machinery is involved in liquor business, it is available everywhere in the state, Sinha alleged.

On November 17, five persons of three villages under Bajpatti police station died after consuming spurious liquor.

The deceased were identified as Vikram Kumar and Ram Babu of Solomon Tola village, Raushan Kumar and Santosh Mahto of Narhar village and Mahesh Yadav of Narhar Kalan village.

As per the sources, they had consumed spurious liquor at Mahuain village on Thursday evening.

Their health started deteriorating on Friday following which the family members rushed them to local hospitals where they succumbed.

The family members of the deceased are tight-lipped on the incident.

