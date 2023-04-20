Bihar hooch tragedy: NHRC issues notice to Bihar Chief Secy, DGP

Patna, April 20 Days after the hooch tragedy in Bihar's East Champaran claimed 40 lives, the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to chief secretary Amir Subhani and state DGP Rajvinder Singh Bhatti.

As per the notice, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance on the basis of media reports.

It has also expressed deep concern over the deaths of people at mass level and sought proper treatment to patients who are ill and have lost their eyesight.

The notice further said that the state government is not focusing on the implementation of liquor prohibition law. Hence, incidents like East Champaran hooch tragedies are taking place.

