Bihar Hooch Tragedy: State no longer secure under Nitish Kumar, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has sharply criticized the NDA government in Bihar over a recent hooch tragedy that has claimed the lives of at least 25 people. Yadav accused the government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, of failing to ensure the state's safety and of only enforcing the liquor ban "on paper."

"The state is no longer secure under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The double-engine government has completely failed. The liquor ban exists only on paper," Yadav told ANI on Thursday.

The deaths occurred in two separate incidents in Sivan and Saran districts, resulting from the consumption of spurious liquor. Yadav expressed disappointment that no one from the Bihar government had shown empathy toward the victims or their families. "It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has not yet expressed condolences. No one has visited the victims or shown concern for the affected families," he said.

Yadav further accused the government of attempting to cover up its failures, alleging that officials were downplaying the cause of death. "The government is trying to hide its mistakes... They're acting as if these deaths were not caused by poisonous liquor. The entire Excise Department is behaving like a gang, and no action has been taken against any officers. There's not a single village in Bihar where liquor isn't available," he said.

He also criticized Nitish Kumar's review meetings, claiming they were mere photo opportunities with no concrete results. "If review meetings are being held, what's the outcome? Who is being held accountable? Shockingly, the DGP and Principal Secretary are not even present in these meetings," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP) confirmed that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy. Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish stated that the substance involved appeared to be industrial spirit, and an investigation into its supply chain is ongoing. "Local police officers have been suspended, and the Station House Officer (SHO) and other personnel are being questioned. If their responses are unsatisfactory, further action will be taken. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. Over the past 24 hours, we conducted 250 raids, recovering 1,650 liters of alcohol in the district," Ashish said.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir added that the families of the deceased would be eligible for compensation if they pledged support for the state-imposed liquor ban and opposed alcohol. "If the post-mortem reports meet the required conditions, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the families," Samir said.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review and instructed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department to visit the affected area, gather information, and conduct a thorough investigation.