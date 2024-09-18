Bihar Horror: 80-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Begusarai , Forensic Investigation Underway

This horrific incident in Begusarai, Bihar, involving the gang-rape of an 80-year-old woman is both tragic and deeply concerning. According to reports, the elderly woman, who lived alone in a hut, was assaulted and raped by two unknown assailants on the night of Vishwakarma Puja. The police, after receiving information about the incident, have admitted the injured victim to Begusarai Sadar Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. A forensic team has been involved in the investigation to gather evidence, but so far, the culprits have not been apprehended.

The victim’s family, along with the local community, is demanding swift action and the immediate arrest of the accused. The fact that the victim lived alone for five years, and has no children, adds to the tragic nature of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are exploring all angles.

This incident has shocked the local community, and there is mounting pressure on law enforcement to find and bring the perpetrators to justice. It's a stark reminder of the need for enhanced security, especially for vulnerable individuals living alone, and stronger measures to combat sexual violence.