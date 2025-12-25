Bihar: Inter-district truck robbery gang busted, driver rescued

Patna, Dec 25 Police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district have achieved a major breakthrough by busting a truck robbery involving medicines and arresting a member of an inter-district criminal gang on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in the Fakuli police station area, leading to the recovery of the stolen truck, medicines worth lakhs of rupees, and the safe rescue of the driver and cleaner.

According to Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar, around 10 armed criminals intercepted a courier truck carrying medicines on the Hajipur-Jandaha main road.

“The criminals took the driver and cleaner hostage at gunpoint. While the stolen truck was driven away by the gang, the driver was escorted in a luxury car, and the cleaner was held captive inside the truck,” Kumar said.

After the incident, the criminals left the main road and attempted to flee towards Muzaffarpur via rural routes.

“During routine patrols, a police team from Fakuli police station suspected them after spotting a truck being followed by a luxury car. When police attempted to stop both vehicles, the criminals tried to escape,” Kumar said.

The police immediately cordoned off the area, resulting in the arrest of one accused on the spot, while others managed to flee under the cover of darkness and through village roads.

During the operation, police recovered two loaded firearms, the luxury car used in the crime, and the robbed truck along with its medicine consignment.

Kumar said the gang is an inter-district criminal network active in Vaishali, Hajipur, and Motihari.

“The arrested accused is a resident of Motihari and is involved in the pharmaceutical business. The gang planned to take the stolen medicines to Motihari and sell them there. Other gang members have been identified, and continuous raids are underway to arrest them,” Kumar said.

The SSP added that the swift police action not only recovered medicines worth lakhs of rupees but also saved the lives of the driver and cleaner.

Police teams are continuing operations to nab the remaining accused.

