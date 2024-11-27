Bihar: Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Munger proving beneficial for masses

Munger, Nov 27 The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana has come as a boon for inhabitants of Munger as they are buying cost-effective, generic medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

These Jan Aushadhi Kendras are proving to be a game-changer for the common people of Munger district in Bihar as they provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

Owing to this affordability factor, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are gaining significant popularity as they play a major role in making healthcare accessible to all sections of society.

At the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Munger area, people are benefiting from the availability of medicines at a fraction of the market price as it significantly reduces their out of pocket expenses on healthcare.

The beneficiaries have praised the initiative for its affordability.

Rajeev Kumar, a customer at the Kendra, expressed his satisfaction: "We are getting medicines at very cheap prices. A medicine that costs Rs 300 in the market is available here for only Rs 30. It is very helpful for poor people."

Another customer, Mohan Malik from Hemjapur, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Whenever I need medicines, I come to a Jan Aushadhi Kendra. It is a great initiative by Prime Minister Modi's government."

Rakesh Kumar, the operator of the Kendra, shared that while there was initial resistance and misinformation about the scheme, the situation has improved significantly over the years.

"There were difficulties in the beginning, but now, if people do not get medicines, it affects their budget. We now have 2,000 types of medicines available, and they are all sold at affordable prices," he said.

The initiative is especially benefiting the economically weaker sections.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for starting this scheme," said Rakesh Kumar.

"All the medicines available here are effective and beneficial."

Rakesh Kumar highlighted that awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has grown over time, with more people now turning to it for their medical needs.

"Earlier, people did not know about it, but now they do, and it is proving beneficial for everyone," he said.

The initiative is seen as a vital step in reducing the financial burden of healthcare on the public.

