Bihar: JD (U) MLA Sanjeev Singh Detained Ahead of Floor Test

Amid Bihar's political turmoil, JDU MLA Sanjeev Singh, a member of CM Nitish Kumar's party, was detained by police ahead of the floor test scheduled for Monday (February 12) in the Bihar Assembly, according to PTI.

According to media reports, Singh was detained while entering Bihar from Jharkhand via Rajoli on the border and held at the Rajoli forest rest house. Despite speculation that Singh's detention was linked to his alleged dissent against the government during the floor test, neither the Nawada district administration nor the JDU has issued official statements regarding the incident.

VIDEO | JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Singh detained in Nawada ahead of the floor test in Bihar Assembly scheduled to be held later today. pic.twitter.com/XXlGmhnS0j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2024

According to ABP News, Singh stated that he was detained for two to 2.30 hours without knowledge of the reason. He expressed his intention to travel to Patna with the SP and indicated that his detention may have been ordered by higher authorities due to their displeasure. Singh emphasized his loyalty to Nitish Kumar as the party's leader.

This is a developing story...