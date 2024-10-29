Bihar job-seekers celebrate as Rozgar Mela lights up several lives

Patna, Oct 29 Over 51,000 candidates across India celebrated new employment opportunities on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela, held at 40 locations nationwide, including Patna.

The event marked a significant moment for youth employment, with candidates from Bihar expressing their happiness at receiving their appointment letters on Dhanteras.

Participating via video conference, PM Modi congratulated the newly appointed young recruits in government departments and organisations.

Extending his Diwali greetings, he said, "This year's Diwali is particularly special. You might wonder why. After 500 years, Lord Shri Ram is now seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, making this the first Diwali celebrated since his installation. Many generations have awaited this moment, and countless people have sacrificed and endured hardships for it. We are all fortunate to witness such a special Diwali."

Aditi Kumari, selected for the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) as an Engineer Executive Trainee (EET), credited her success to her parents and teachers, saying, "This Rozgar Mela being organised on Dhanteras and receiving my job on this day makes Diwali even more joyful. I encourage others to keep trying and working hard to achieve their dreams."

Ram Paswan from Sitamarhi, Bihar, appointed to the CTDG post in CRPF, expressed his gratitude to his parents and the Prime Minister, saying, "I am very happy; this Dhanteras and Diwali will be a prosperous celebration for us."

Similarly, Vimal Kumar from Chamraha, Bihar, celebrated his appointment to the CTDG post in CRPF, adding, "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for this opportunity."

Pragati Raj from Patna, appointed as Branch Post Master (BPM) in the Post Office, shared, "I owe this success to my parents and am thrilled to have been selected on Dhanteras. I advise everyone to work hard, and success will surely come."

PM Modi extended his best wishes to the recruits, saying, "Today, on this auspicious day, 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs are being distributed. The process of providing permanent government jobs to lakhs of youth in India is ongoing. Many youths in BJP and NDA-ruled states have also received appointment letters."

Rozgar Melas, which streamline the hiring process for both job seekers and employers, highlight PM Modi's commitment to prioritising employment. These initiatives are empowering young people by providing meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

