Bihar: Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav asks for Y category security
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 08:26 PM2022-02-14T20:26:27+5:302022-02-14T20:35:13+5:30
Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav sought Y category security on Monday after some people allegedly created ruckus at Tej Pratap Yadav's residence on Sunday.
