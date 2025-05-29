Bihar: Liquor Smuggled Inside LPG Cylinder in Gopalganj; Video Goes Viral

Despite a complete prohibition being in force in Bihar for years, many still refuse to give up their fascination with alcohol. They appear to have no fear of the police or the law. Liquor lovers continue to find innovative ways to smuggle alcohol. Several such cases have been reported so far from hiding liquor inside a burqa to transporting it on a horse.

Just recently in Bettiah district of Bihar, liquor was found being transported on a horse, prompting the police to arrest the animal itself. Now, a new and even more surprising case has emerged from Gopalganj district, where a smuggler from Uttar Pradesh devised such a creative method of transporting liquor that even the police were stunned.

Liquor Smuggled Inside LPG Cylinder

The Gopalganj Excise Department uncovered this new method during a routine vehicle search operation at the border. While checking small and large vehicles coming from UP, they noticed a middle-aged man heading toward the Kuchaikot police station area with a domestic LPG gas cylinder strapped to his bike. At first glance, nothing seemed suspicious. However, the cylinder caught the officers’ attention.

Upon inspecting and reversing the cylinder, the police were shocked to find liquor hidden inside it. No one could have imagined that an LPG cylinder could be used to smuggle alcohol. A total of 22 cans of beer and 22 sealed bottles of foreign liquor were discovered inside the cylinder. The Excise Department seized 11 litres of beer and 39 litres of foreign liquor from the accused.

The smuggler, identified as Suraj from Hariharpur in Tamkuhi, UP, was arrested and his bike was also seized. Excise Superintendent Amitesh Jha stated that the department is investigating the forward and backward links related to the seized consignment. In another operation, a large quantity of liquor was also seized from the Gandak River in the Vishambharpur police station area. That consignment had been brought into Bihar from UP via a large boat.