Bihar Liquor Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar Reviews Spurious Liquor Deaths in Siwan and Saran

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted a high-level review after the deaths from spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran (Chapra), ordering a thorough investigation into the matter. The Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration department has been instructed to gather information on the situation and examine all angles.

This incident has ignited political tensions, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizing Nitish Kumar's government. Yadav accused the administration of enabling the illegal liquor trade despite the statewide prohibition, blaming a nexus between the ruling party, police, and mafia for the availability of liquor. He expressed frustration that Nitish Kumar did not even offer condolences for the victims and questioned the government's failure to enforce the liquor ban effectively, suggesting it was a reflection of the incompetence of the Chief Minister and his administration.

On the other hand, BJP leader Nitin Nabin assured that the state government would take strict action against those involved in the incident, highlighting the Chief Minister's consistent response to such cases.

This tragedy underscores the ongoing challenges in enforcing the liquor ban in Bihar and the mounting political pressures surrounding it.