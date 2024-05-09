Bihar: LJP Leader Chirag Paswan's Helicopter Narrowly Avoids Crash in Ujiarpur

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoided a crash near the helipad in Mohaddi Nagar of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, May 9.

According to the initial reports, while landing at the helipad in Ujiarpur, the wheels of the chopper got stuck in the soil, causing the helicopter to go out of control. However, the pilot acted with caution during this time, and a safe landing was made.

