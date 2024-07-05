Bihar: Man Bites Snake After Being Bitten; Snake Dies, Man Survives

In a bizarre incident reported from Bihar, a man bit a snake after it had bitten him, believing it would counteract the venom's effects. Shockingly, the snake did not survive the encounter, while the man, after receiving urgent medical attention, managed to survive and recover at a hospital.

Railway employee Santosh Lohar, part of a team working on laying railway tracks in the densely forested area of Rajauli, Bihar, experienced a frightening incident on Tuesday night. After a long day's work, the 35-year-old was preparing to rest when he was bitten by a snake.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Lohar reacted quickly by seizing the snake and biting it back twice, believing the local myth that biting a snake back will save the victim. In parts of the country, it is a common belief that when a snake bite victim bites the reptile back, the venom transfers back to the snake.

Fortunately, Lohar was in the company of colleagues who promptly rushed him to Rajauli subdivision hospital. The 35-year-old received treatment from Dr. Satish Chandra Sinha and was kept overnight for observation before being discharged the next day. Dr Sinha said he responded well to treatment. It is not clear what kind of snake attacked the railway employee