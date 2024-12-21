Bihar: Man Escapes Death as Train Passes Over Him, Spine-Chilling Video Surfaces

A man narrowly escaped serious injury after slipping and falling between a moving train and the platform at Samastipur Junction railway station in Bihar. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the passenger attempting to board the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express when he lost his balance and fell onto the track. He got stuck between the train and the platform wall.

समस्तीपुर स्टेशन पर सांसें थम जाने वाला मंजर! 🚨



समस्तीपुर स्टेशन पर बिहार संपर्क क्रांति ट्रेन में चढ़ते वक्त युवक का पैर फिसल गया और वह पटरी व प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच फंस गया।



पल भर के लिए लगा हादसा टालना नामुमकिन है, लेकिन किस्मत ने उसका साथ दिया और वह बाल-बाल बच गया।#Samastipur… pic.twitter.com/HBCdWxdZgY — Patna Pulse (@Patna_Pulse) December 21, 2024

The video captures the train leaving the platform as a person warns bystanders to stay away from the tracks. The man, who sustained minimal injuries, was later seen lying next to the platform wall as the train moved away. Onlookers quickly came to the man’s aid, lifting him from the tracks. The train, after traveling a short distance, stopped, and the passenger was able to board and continue his journey to his destination.