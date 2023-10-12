Bihar: Man locks post office due to non-payment of rent

Patna, Oct 12 Angry over non-payment of rent, a man locked the post office in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday.

The house owner Laxmi Kant Prasad claimed that the post office has not paid the rent for the last six month. The rent per month of the post office is Rs 18,325.

The post office has been running in a private house since 1985 in Maraura block in Saran district. The house owner Laxmi Kant Prasad locked the main gate of the post office which led to huge problem for the employees and customers.

“The post office has been paying the rent every month since 1985 but in the last six month, it has not paid any rent. I informed the senior officials several times but they refused to respond to my call. Finally, I locked the main door of the post office,” Prasad said.

Following the incident, the employees have informed the senior officials about the incident.

“The department has not paid the rent to the house owner for the last six months. Hence, he locked the door. After he was assured by the senior officers to pay the rent in one week only then he opened the door after one and half hours,” Sacchidanand Shah.

