Bihar minister receives threat calls from Lawrence Bishnoi

Patna, Jan 14 Bihar's Labour Resources Minister, Santosh Kumar Singh, has received a life-threatening message and WhatsApp call demanding an extortion amount of Rs 30 lakh.

According to the minister's statement, the caller made a clear threat, stating, "Give the money or else you will be killed anywhere." Singh mentioned that initially, he received a call via WhatsApp, but when he did not pick up, a message followed. In the message, the caller identified a specific gang (Lawrence Bishnoi) and demanded a ransom.

The Kotwali Police Station has responded to the incident and is investigating the matter. Police officials have visited the minister's residence and are working on gathering evidence to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the extortion attempt. This incident has raised concerns regarding the safety and security of public figures in Bihar, and the authorities have been put on high alert following the threat.

The threat message received by Bihar's Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh included a chilling warning: “If you want to save your life, send Rs 30 lakh. Just like Baba Siddiqui was murdered, you will get the same treatment if you do not respond according to me. Your car number is known. We will follow you and eliminate you.”

The message further fuelled concerns about the minister's safety. Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rajan Kumar has initiated an investigation into the threat, and DSP Krishna Murari Prasad confirmed that the incident is being looked into.

“After receiving the call and a life-threatening message, we are gathering details. The complainant has filed an application at Kotwali police station and we are investigating the matter. The caller will be traced soon,” Prasad said. This extortion threat follows a similar pattern to recent threats in Bihar, including the one faced by Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who was also targeted by a gang.

The police have stepped up their investigation and security measures in response to this alarming trend targeting prominent individuals in the state.

