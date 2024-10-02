Bihar Minister slams Water Resource Dept over flood handling

Patna, Oct 2 Bihar Rural Work Minister Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday criticised the state Water Resources Department over its handling of the flood situation in the state.

“Had the department been more vigilant and proactive many embankments could have been saved from breaching which would have reduced the impact of the floods,” the minister said.

He added that the flood came unexpectedly and late in the season leading both the state government and the public to assume that Bihar would escape major flooding this year.

“However, the situation in the Kosi River, which experienced its worst overflow in 56 years, caught the department off guard. If the Water Resources Department had been more cautious, the embankments might not have failed due to the excessive water flow, potentially lessening the devastation caused by the floods,” the minister said.

However, despite criticising the Water Resources Department, the minister emphasised that the Nitish Kumar-led state government is actively working to assist the affected population.

“The relief materials are being distributed, relief camps have been established, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is personally overseeing the relief efforts. The government will provide financial support by depositing ₹7,000 directly into the bank accounts of those impacted by the floods,” Choudhary said.

In response to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the minister pointed out that while the RJD claims to have helped flood victims during its tenure, the situation could have been different.

He suggested that the lack of attention to Bihar's development under the UPA government contributed to the recurring floods in the state.

He also acknowledged the Union government’s role in assisting Bihar during the floods, noting that both the Central and state governments are working together to support the victims.

