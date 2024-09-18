Bihar: Miscreants Open Fire and Set 80 Houses Ablaze in Nawada

Nawada, Bihar: Around 80 homes were set ablaze in a Dalit hamlet here Wednesday evening in an attack allegedly carried out by a mob. The incident occurred in Dedaur Krishnanagar, under Mufassil police station limits, and has sparked outrage in the area. The victims, who live on government land near a river, alleged that the attackers opened fire and assaulted them before torching their homes.

Nawada, Bihar | Some miscreants set houses on fire in Krishnanagar under the Mufassil PS area area.



Around 20-25 houses were set on fire. No casualties have been there so far. Prima facie it seems to be a land issue. Officials are there at the spot and a few people have been… — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

Read Also | Bihar Horror: 80-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Begusarai , Forensic Investigation Underway

“Hundreds of people came and started firing. We were scared and ran for our lives,” said a victim. “They beat us up and set our houses on fire.”

Firefighters managed to control the blaze, but many homes were completely gutted, along with livestock and other belongings. The victims are now facing a shortage of food, shelter, and other essentials.

The villagers claimed that a similar incident had occurred in November last year, but the police had failed to take adequate action.

A heavy police presence has been deployed in the area following the attack.