Bihar MLC Elections 2024: RJD Field Rabri Devi, Abdul Bari Siddiqui as Mahagathbandhan Announces Candidates for Biennial Polls

Mahagathbandhan has announced candidates for the Bihar MLC elections 2024. RJD fields former chief minister Rabri Devi, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Urmil Thakur and Syed Faisal Ali as the candidates for the biennial election to the state legislative council, which is scheduled to be held on March 21. CPI (ML) announced the field Shashi Yadav.

Bihar: 'Mahagathbandhan' announced candidates for the MLC elections. 4 members from RJD including former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi and 1 from CPI (ML) announced as the candidates. pic.twitter.com/6xq45yfuZv — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The RJD fielded four of the five candidates for the MLC polls as the Grand Alliance coalition expected that they can win out of the 11 seats. The last date of nomination is March 11. RJD currently has two of the 11 seats, Rabri Devi and Ram Chandra Purve, that are falling vacant in May.