Bihar: Multiple Medical Colleges Receive Threat Emails in December

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): A panic situation was triggered after multiple medical colleges in Bihar received threatening emails nearly two weeks ago, a top police official said on Saturday evening. The official said that the threatening email was received on December 27 and during an investigation the threat was found to be a hoax.

Gaya Superintendent of Police, Himanshu, told ANI, "On December 27, almost all the medical colleges in Bihar received a threat email... Upon investigation, we found out that it was a hoax message released to create panic.". Following the incident, a First Information Report has been registered, SP Himanshu added.



The official further said that an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)