Bihar: Nitish Kumar Likely to Resign Tomorrow, Suspense Over Next Chief Minister Continues

After the victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is now in the final stage of forming the government. According to sources, Nitish Kumar is likely to set up a small council of 18 ministers in the first phase, comprising key and trusted leaders. However, suspense remains over who will become the Chief Minister. The distribution of ministerial portfolios among the parties has been decided, and both the BJP and JDU have reportedly agreed to maintain an equal balance during the cabinet expansion. In the first phase, both JDU and BJP are expected to receive nearly the same number of ministerial positions. Senior leaders from both parties will be given important departments. The NDA aims to ensure representation for all social groups, including Dalits, OBCs, EBCs, and upper castes, among these 18 ministers. This balance is considered crucial ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Along with young and new faces, experienced leaders who have worked with Nitish Kumar for many years will also find a place in the cabinet. Smaller allies like the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party may get one or two ministerial positions based on the number of MLAs they have.

According to sources, the list of 18 probable names for the first phase already includes some key leaders from the BJP and JDU. These 18 members will play a significant role in Bihar’s administrative and political stability. The oath-taking ceremony is expected soon, and the final list will be prepared before that.