Bihar Army Aircraft Crash-Lands: Micro Training Aircraft from Officers' Training Academy Crashes Near Bodhagaya

A micro training aircraft from the Officers' Training Academy crashed near Bihar Bodhagaya due to technical malfunction. Reports indicate that the aircraft, carrying two women trainees.

Fortunately, both female passengers are safe. The aircraft was on a training flight when it suddenly lost engine power, resulting in a loud noise and crash landing in a field. Efforts are underway to recover the damaged aircraft.

VIDEO | A micro training aircraft of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) crashes in Bodhgaya, Bihar. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party pic.twitter.com/A27ZrbrVUK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2024

About Plan Crash.

OTA officials were informed of the incident, and the crashed plane was eventually brought back to the camp. A micro aircraft flew from OTA to give training. There were two pilots in it. After the sudden fall with a loud sound, the village was in chaos for a while. Aircraft crashed in wheat field. After this there was a crowd of local villagers. Army officials also reached the spot.