Bihar: Pillar of under-construction bridge in Kishanganj caves-in

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], June 24 : After the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, the pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Mechi River caved-in in Bihar's Kishanganj district.
The bridge was constructed on the Mechi River near Gori village on NH 327E connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts.
Earlier on June 4, an under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed.
The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019. The foundation stone of the structure was laid in February 2014, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
A PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent inquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur.
The petitioner, Manibhushan Pratap Sengar, in his writ petition, sought an independent probe instead of a departmental inquiry and action against SP Singla Company, involved with the construction of the bridge.
