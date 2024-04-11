Bihar police nab 8 cops for alleged links with sand mafia

Patna, April 11 The Saran police arrested 8 police personnel including SI and ASI rank officers on Wednesday evening for alleged links with the sand mafia in the region.

A FIR under IPC sections 384 and 385 was registered in the Bhagwan Bazar police station, according to Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police of Saran.

He said that the detained police personnel were posted at Bhagwan Bazar police station.

“We have received an audio clip. During its analysis, it was found to be prima facie a conversation between police personnel and the sand mafia to pass the vehicles carrying sand. The police personnel were deployed on patrol duty. Accordingly, we have suspended them followed by their arrest. We have registered a FIR under relevant sections of the IPC in Bhagwan Bazar police station,” Mangla said.

The accused police personnel have been identified as Ajit Prasad (SI), and Kiran Kumari (ASI), along with four constables, Manoj Kumar, Sarita Kumari, Neha Kumari, and Shilpi Kumari. Besides them, two drivers, Santosh Kumar and Shyam Kishore Singh are said to be involved.

The SP added: “They were deployed on police patrol vehicles and were allegedly involved in giving safe passage to vehicles laden with sand. They were taking bribes to pass the trucks and tractors.”

The district police also appealed to the public to provide audio and video evidence of wrongdoing by police personnel on cell phone numbers 9431822989 and 9031036406.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor