Bihar Police SI suspended for 'inhuman act'

Patna, July 28 A Bihar Police Sub-Inspector in Begusarai was on Thursday suspended for an "inhuman act", in directing sanitation workers to drag a semi- decomposed body from the drain, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said on Thursday.

After local residents had on Wednesday complained about a semi-decomposed body in a drain under the Lakho police station area, Sub Inspector Anil Kumar Singh and his team reached the spot. As there was a foul smell coming from the body, none of the police personnel went in and called local sanitation workers, who tied the rope on both the legs of the body and dragged it out by a tractor.

All through, SI Anil Kumar Singh and his team stood like spectators and just directed the work. The body was later sent to Sadar hospital for the post-mortem examination.

The entire incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media on Thursday.

"Keeping this in view, we have suspended SI Anil Kumar Singh for his inhuman act. The officer, who was present at the spot, had not followed the rescue protocol. We have also asked for an explanation from the SHO of Lakho police station," the SP said.

