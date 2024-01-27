Bihar political upheaval: Tejashwi calls emergency meeting in Patna

Patna, Jan 27 As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to resign any time on Saturday, depury Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has called an emergency meeting at his official residence located at 5 Circular Road in Patna.

He has especially called Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary for the meeting. It looks like Tejashwi Yadav is not in the mood to surrender before Nitish Kumar and will try to prevent him from becoming chief minister again with the help of BJP and HAMS.

The number game in Bihar becomes more important this time as the Assembly Speaker is expected to ask Nitish to prove majority in the House.

At present, Nitish Kumar-led JD-U has 45 MLAs, BJP has 78 MLAs and HAMS have four MLAs totaling 127 for NDA. On the other hand, RJD has 79 MLAs, Congress has 19 and Left parties have 16 MLAs totaling 114 in the Mahagathbandhan. The magical figure to form the government in Bihar is 122 and Mahagathbandhan needed just eight more MLA to form the government.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav has called Nitish Kumar five times to talk with him. Shivanand Tiwari, RJD vice-president also called NItish and asked for a meeting with him but he said that he will make a decision on Saturday.

Shivanad Tiwari was not pleased with the attitude of NItish Kumar.

“I called Nitish Kumar repeatedly and once he picked the phone. I told him you have no time to meet me. What kind of attitude you are showing. Then he said that he will decide on Saturday and has not given the time so far. How could he register his name in history,” Tiwari said.

