Bihar polls: Cash, liquor valued at Rs 71.57 crore seized

Patna, Oct 21 Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, various enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and other contraband worth Rs 71.57 crore, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (October 21).

The Commission said multiple agencies — including the District Administration, Police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Narcotics Bureau, Customs, and Flying Squad teams — are conducting extensive surveillance and joint operations to curb attempts to influence voters through illegal inducements.

Jamui police, in association with Bihar STF and CRPF, seized a loaded magazine of an AK-47 rifle and 12 live cartridges on Monday night.

On Tuesday alone, seizures amounted to Rs 2.57 crore, comprising Rs 31.3 lakh cash, Rs 1.326 crore worth of liquor, Rs 85 lakh worth of narcotics, Rs 20 lakh worth of precious metals, and Rs 8.2 lakh in freebies and other items.

Cumulatively, since the MCC came into force, officials have confiscated Rs 5.741 crore in cash, Rs 27.26 crore worth of liquor, Rs 17.74 crore in drugs and narcotics, Rs 5.509 crore worth of precious metals, and Rs 15.32 crore in freebies and other materials.

The ECI emphasised that these measures aim to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections, free from coercion or inducement.

According to the Election Commission’s statement, as part of law and order enforcement during the election period, 3,13,136 bail bonds have been executed under BNS sections 126, 127, and 129, 841 arrests have been made under NSA, PITNDPS, and other Acts, 14,707 non-bailable warrants have been executed, and 1,036 check posts are currently active across Bihar.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed all districts to strengthen monitoring and ensure swift action on complaints received through platforms like C-Vigil and ECINET.

The Commission reiterated that its primary objective is to guarantee that voters can exercise their franchise freely, without any fear or temptation.

