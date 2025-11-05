Bihar polls: HAM candidate Jyoti Manjhi’s convoy attacked in Gaya

Patna, Nov 5 A serious security lapse has been reported from the Barachatti Assembly constituency in Bihar, where Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate and sitting MLA Jyoti Manjhi was attacked by unidentified assailants.

The campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections has ended, and voting will take place on November 6.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Jyoti Manjhi was touring the area with her supporters and doing a door-to-door campaign.

She sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is undergoing treatment, and the administration is monitoring her condition.

As soon as information reached the authorities, a police team arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area to avoid any further incidents.

Officials said strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

The attackers are yet to be identified, but the incident has triggered political uproar.

BJP leaders — part of the ruling NDA alliance in the state — have strongly condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, anger is growing among Jyoti Manjhi’s supporters, adding further tension to the already charged poll atmosphere.

In another incident, a major commotion appeared during a roadshow by Bhojpuri film star and singer Pawan Singh in Rohtas district on Wednesday.

The roadshow, which was held from Tilauthu to Sasaram, saw supporters of the RJD raising slogans of “Pawan Singh Murdabad” as soon as his convoy reached Tilauthu.

Pawan Singh was campaigning in support of Snehlata Kushwaha — the wife of Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha — who is contesting from the Sasaram Assembly seat.

According to a local leader of RLM, RJD workers carrying party flags suddenly began raising slogans against Pawan Singh, leading to chaos at the spot.

Similar protests were also witnessed later in Sasaram, where a group of women shouted slogans targeting the Bhojpuri star.

The protesting women alleged that a person who does not respect his own wife should not be campaigning for a woman candidate.

Sources said the roadshow began several hours later than scheduled, due to which the program had to be shortened.

This delay further upset many supporters, and the situation became tense.

The polling in Gaya and Rohtas will be held in the second phase on November 11.

