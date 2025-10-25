Bihar polls: HM Shah to campaign across Khagaria, Munger, Bihar Sharif

Patna, Oct 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to campaign across three key districts of Bihar on Saturday as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

His schedule includes a meeting in Khagaria at 11 a.m., followed by a visit to Munger at 12 p.m., and a public address in Bihar Sharif at 3 p.m.

To ensure security and smooth traffic management during Shah's visit, the administration has announced extensive arrangements, including a complete ban on the movement of heavy and small vehicles on several routes leading to the Labour Welfare Centre grounds, where one of the major events will be held.

A day earlier, on Friday, Shah launched a scathing attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) while addressing a massive public meeting in Siwan, accusing them of attempting to bring back the "jungle raj" era in Bihar.

Shah said he chose Siwan for his first major rally because of the district's historical and political importance.

"Lalu Yadav has proven by giving a ticket to Shahabuddin's son that he wants to bring back the 'jungle raj' to Bihar. The people of Siwan know very well how Shahabuddin drenched this land in blood with 75 heinous murders.

He expressed confidence that the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would once again form the government after the November 14 elections.

Recalling the terror that once gripped Siwan under Shahabuddin's rule, Shah said, "The people of Siwan suffered immensely during the jungle raj but never bowed down. They ended that dark rule once, and today I want to assure them -- this is Modi and Nitish's Bihar. Even if a hundred Shahabuddins come, they can't harm anyone now."

Praising Nitish Kumar's leadership, Shah added, "The end of jungle raj is Nitish Kumar's biggest contribution. He freed Bihar from fear and lawlessness."

Paying homage to Siwan's historical legacy, Shah added, "This land is the land of Rajendra Babu (Dr Rajendra Prasad), India's first President and Chairman of the Constituent Assembly. Mahatma Gandhi and Madan Mohan Malaviya also visited Siwan during their Champaran journey. I bow to this sacred soil."

