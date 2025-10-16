Bihar polls: JD(U) releases second list of 44 candidates, including four Muslims

Patna, Oct 16 The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its second list of candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The list features 44 candidates, including several influential leaders, sitting MLAs, and young faces from various social and professional backgrounds, reflecting the party's attempt to balance experience with fresh energy.

With this second list, the party has now intensified its election preparations.

In a statement, the JD(U) congratulated all its candidates, saying the list was prepared with the goal of ensuring inclusive development under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The list includes prominent leaders such as Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh (Valmikinagar), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Mahabali Singh (Karakat), and Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai).

Other names include Samridh Verma (Sikta), Shweta Gupta (Sheohar), Pankaj Mishra (Runnisaidpur), Sudhanshu Shekhar (Harlakhi), Meena Kamat (Babubarhi), Sheela Mandal (Phulparas), Satish Sah (Laukaha), Aniruddh Prasad Yadav (Nirmali), Vijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Bulo Mandal (Gopalpur), Lalit Narayan Mandal (Sultanganj), Manorama Devi (Belaganj), Chetan Anand (Navinagar) and Vibha Devi (Nawada).

Significantly, the JD(U) has included four Muslim candidates in this list - a move seen as a course correction after the party's first list, which featured no Muslim candidates, drew criticism.

The Muslim candidates in the second list are Janab Manzar Alam (Jokihat), Jama Khan (Chainpur), Saba Zafar (Aamour), and Shagufta Azim (Araria).

Political observers note that this inclusion indicates Nitish Kumar's effort to retain minority support and balance the NDA's overall social outreach, especially after the BJP's candidate lists excluded Muslim names altogether.

The second list showcases the strategy of the JD(U) of combining social inclusivity, regional representation, and loyalty.

The inclusion of seasoned faces like Leshi Singh and Mahabali Singh alongside younger leaders such as Shweta Gupta and Samridh Verma suggests the party's attempt to appeal to both rural and urban voters.

With this list, the JD(U) has now declared 101 candidates across two phases, leaving the NDA's seat-sharing picture almost complete.

The party's next focus will be on grassroots mobilisation and campaign coordination across all constituencies.

Bihar will vote in two phases - November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

