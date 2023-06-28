Bihar: Portion of temporary bridge in Vaishali washes away, people stranded

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 28 : A portion of a temporary bridge built on River Ganga in the Vaishali district of Bihar was partly washed away by strong winds on Wednesday.

Several people were left stranded on the remaining part as the bridge got washed away.

The temporary bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.

Further information is awaited on the matter.

