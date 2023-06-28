Bihar: Portion of temporary bridge in Vaishali washes away, people stranded

By ANI | Published: June 28, 2023 03:40 PM 2023-06-28T15:40:19+5:30 2023-06-28T15:45:08+5:30

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 28 : A portion of a temporary bridge built on River Ganga in the Vaishali ...

Bihar: Portion of temporary bridge in Vaishali washes away, people stranded | Bihar: Portion of temporary bridge in Vaishali washes away, people stranded

Bihar: Portion of temporary bridge in Vaishali washes away, people stranded

Next

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 28 : A portion of a temporary bridge built on River Ganga in the Vaishali district of Bihar was partly washed away by strong winds on Wednesday.

Several people were left stranded on the remaining part as the bridge got washed away.

The temporary bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.

Further information is awaited on the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Vaishali district headquarters Vaishali district headquarters india bihar Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India