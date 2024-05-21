Bihar Post-Poll Violence: One Killed, 3 Injured in Clash Between RJD-BJP Workers in Chhapra, Internet Suspended for Two Days

One person was killed and three others injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday morning, May 21. The incident occurred in the Bada Telma area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk.

An altercation broke out between RJD and BJP workers over allegations of irregularities during Lok Sabha polling that happened on Monday, amid which shots were fired. One person was killed on the spot, and three others were injured in the firing.

"The injured persons were admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment," Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told news agency PTI. "A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Three persons have been arrested in connection with today's incident," he said.

Bihar Post-Poll Violence

VIDEO | One person killed in firing in Bihar's Chapra in post-poll violence.



Reportedly, a clash broke out between BJP and RJD workers yesterday. Several people were injured in the incident. Heavy police deployment has been made in the region to control the situation.



Internet was also suspended for two day in the district to prevent a flare-up. RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya was the Mahagathbandhan candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said, "There was an atmosphere of tension occurred yesterday between two parties after a candidate came near polling station 318-319. After the tension that arose our patrolling team was deputed. This morning a scuffle broke out between the supports of both groups (BJD & RJD) and one of them opened fire. One died & the other two were injured. The accused are being identified & action will be taken against them. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Two people have been arrested...The situation is under control."

Police Flag March in Chapra District

#WATCH | Bihar: Police held a flag march in Chapra, Saran district, after a firing incident at a polling booth.

