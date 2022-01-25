Bihar: Rail services hampered as students protest against "inaccurate exam results"

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest on Monday against "inaccurate exam results".

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh informed that the protestors had hampered the train services for nearly five hours and said that action will be taken against the culprits.

"They (protesters) stopped the train for almost 5 hours, this is not the way to resolve any issue. We'll take action against the main culprits & register case against them," he said.

Later, the protestors were removed from the railway station.

The hampered rail operations were normalised from 22.05 hours (10.05 pm) at Rajendra Nagar Terminal station of Danapur.

Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railway said, "Rail operations have been normalized from 22.05hrs at Rajendra Nagar Terminal station of Danapur."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor