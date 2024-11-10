Bihar Railway Accident: Employee Killed in Shunting Operation at Barauni Junction, Driver Flees (Watch Video)

A major case of negligence by railway authorities has come to light at the Barauni Junction under the Sonpur Railway Division in Bihar. The incident, which occurred on platform number 5, led to the death of an employee due to a lapse in safety protocols. The victim, identified as Amar Kumar Rao, was a shunting man who was killed during the uncoupling operation of the Lucknow-Barauni Express (15204).

During the uncoupling process, the engine of the train moved backward, trapping Amar Kumar between the engine and the coach. He was killed on the spot. Reports suggest that when the driver was alerted to the backward movement of the engine, he allegedly abandoned it, leaving it out of control. The driver had an opportunity to apply the brakes and stop the engine, which could have prevented the incident. However, despite the accident, the driver fled, and Amar Kumar was unable to be rescued in time, leading to his tragic death.

⚠️ Sensitive Visual ⚠️



बिहार : बेगूसराय के बरौनी जंक्शन पर बोगी और इंजन के बीच दबकर रेलवेकर्मी अमर कुमार राउत की मौत हो गई। वो करीब 2 घंटे तक ऐसे ही दबा रहा। DRM ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/lEbUMyz742 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 9, 2024

The railway department has ordered an investigation into the incident. This tragedy is part of a broader pattern of increasing railway accidents in the country, some of which have been attributed to negligence or even sabotage. While rail employees have managed to avert accidents through quick thinking on multiple occasions, this incident highlights the systemic issues that continue to plague the sector.

Opposition parties have sharply criticized the government for its handling of rail accidents. On October 31, a wheel of an express train derailed in Tamil Nadu, though no injuries were reported. Previously, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns over the increasing number of rail accidents and demanded accountability, stating that the government had failed to take action despite numerous incidents.