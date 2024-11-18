Bihar: Railway employee dies after being hit by train

Patna, Nov 18 An on-duty railway employee, identified as Vipin Kumar Singh, died after being hit by train number 07545 Katihar-Jogbani Passenger on platform number 3 of Katihar railway station in Bihar on Monday.

Vipin Kumar, who worked in the SSE (C&W) department, is a resident of Katihar and was performing his duties at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred when Vipin Kumar was busy with work on the platform. He was struck by the approaching train, resulting in his death.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) immediately reached the spot to begin their investigation. Vipin Kumar’s body was recovered and sent for the postmortem at Sadar Hospital.

The GRP has launched an inquiry into the matter to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident and to address potential shortcomings in operational protocols.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Katihar Railway Division, expressed sorrow over the incident, saying, “The incident is very sad. Orders have been given to investigate the matter. Further action is being taken.”

Vipin was reportedly involved in shunting trains when he was struck by Katihar-Jogbani Passenger. The unexpected accident caused chaos at the railway station, leaving passengers and staff alarmed.

On November 9, a tragic accident occurred at Barauni Railway Station in Begusarai, Bihar, when an employee was crushed between engine and bogie and died on the spot. The incident occurred at platform five when railway worker Amar Rawat, who was responsible for uncoupling the engine from the bogie of the 5204 Barauni-Lucknow Express, lost his life after an engine unexpectedly moved backwards without a signal, trapping him between the engine and the bogie.

