Bihar: RCP Singh expands ASA, appoints 26 VPs & 28 general secretaries

Patna, Nov 12 RCP Singh, former Union Steel Minister in the NDA government, has expanded his new political party, Aap Sabki Awaj (ASA), by appointing 26 vice presidents, 28 general secretaries, and 10 spokespersons.

Singh, who previously served in a high-profile role as Union Steel Minister within the second tenure of the NDA government, launched ASA with the intent to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Among the key appointments, Colonel Kumar Sanatan, also known as Pancham Srivastava, has been assigned a dual role as vice president and chief spokesperson of the party.

Additionally, Vipin Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the party's treasurer. Although the majority of ASA officials will be based in Bihar, the party has also strategically appointed general secretaries to oversee Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, signalling ambitions beyond Bihar.

ASA’s organisational foundation includes 140 founding members, from whom these officials were selected. This structure reflects RCP Singh's goal of building a robust organisational presence as the party prepares for its electoral debut in Bihar.

RCP Singh officially launched a new political party named "Aap Sabki Aawaz" (ASA) in Bihar on the day of Diwali on October 31 this year.

During the launch event in Patna, Singh introduced ASA as a fresh option aimed at offering a new political alternative for the people of Bihar.

Highlighting the significance of the party's name, he explained that ASA, which translates to "hope," reflects the party's aspiration to bring renewed optimism to Bihar's political landscape.

RCP Singh, a former national president of the Janata Dal (United), aims to carve out a unique political space in Bihar with this initiative, appealing to those seeking change in the region’s governance.

Singh, originally a seasoned IAS officer, transitioned into politics in 2010, quickly rising to become a prominent leader in JD-U, second only to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh’s political standing within the party began to shift in 2021 when he accepted the role of Union Steel Minister in the PM Modi cabinet. During his tenure, some of his decisions reportedly clashed with Nitish Kumar’s expectations.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor